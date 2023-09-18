Rome exhibition by Matvey Levenstein at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill

Rome's Galleria Lorcan O'Neill presents Ten New Paintings, an exhibition by Matvey Levenstein, from 21 September to 28 October.
The New York-based artist combines his technical skills with traditional oil painting techniques to produce tender and meditative paintings of intimate and familiar subjects.
Levenstein works with a controlled palette on toned backgrounds, building his images "layer by layer creating an atmosphere of time suspended", the gallery says.
For details see Galleria Lorcan O'Neill website.
General Info
View on Map
Vicolo de' Catinari, 3, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
