Migranti: Issa Watanabe exhibits at Instituto Cervantes in Rome

The Instituto Cervantes in Rome hosts Migranti, an exhibition by Peruvian illustrator Issa Watanabe, from 20 September until 28 October.

The show comprises 17 illustrations from Watanabe's award-winning Migrants, described as "a heartstoppingly beautiful wordless picture book about migration and empathy".

The book features a group of animals travelling through a dark forest, charting the sacrifices they make and the losses they endure on their difficult journey.

The exhibition also includes 11 illustrations never shown in public before - part of a new book soon to be published - along with other recent works by Watanabe.

