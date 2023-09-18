30.7 C
Exhibitions

Migranti: Issa Watanabe exhibits at Instituto Cervantes in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Instituto Cervantes in Rome hosts Migranti, an exhibition by Peruvian illustrator Issa Watanabe, from 20 September until 28 October.

The show comprises 17 illustrations from Watanabe's award-winning Migrants, described as "a heartstoppingly beautiful wordless picture book about migration and empathy".

The book features a group of animals travelling through a dark forest, charting the sacrifices they make and the losses they endure on their difficult journey.

The exhibition also includes 11 illustrations never shown in public before - part of a new book soon to be published - along with other recent works by Watanabe.

For more details see Instituto Cervantes website.

General Info

Address Piazza Navona, 91, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

