Regina Viarum: Rome celebrates Appian Way with exhibition

Regina Viarum exhibition runs from 20 September to 7 January 2024.

Rome's Istituto centrale per la grafica presents an exhibition that illustrates the Appian Way through drawings and etchings from the 16th- to 20th centuries.

Titled Regina Viarum, the exhibition runs from 20 September to 7 January to mark Italy's bid to have the "queen of roads" inserted in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The institute showcases around 70 works from its collection depicting the Appia Antica through the centuries by artists including Giovan Battista Piranesi, Walter Crane, Luigi Rossini and Philipp Hackert.

Organisers say the exhibition "celebrates the prototype of the entire Roman road system" and highlights a landscape in which antiquity, architecture and nature are intertwined.

For visiting details see the Istituto centrale per la grafica website.