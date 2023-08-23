Italy's Tamberi wins high jump gold in World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion wins high jump final in Budapest.

Italian Olympic champion Gianmarco "Gimbo" Tamberi won his first-ever world high jump title at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Tuesday night.

Tamberi, 31, jumped a world lead of 2.36 metres to claim gold, ahead of US high jumper JuVaughn Harrison who finished second on countback despite clearing the same height.

The bronze medal went to veteran Qatar champion Mutaz Barshim, with whom Tamberi famously shared a rare Olympic athletics gold medal in the high jump in Tokyo two years ago.

Tamberi is now the reigning world and Olympic champion, taking over the coveted titles from his "superhero" Barshim who won his fifth World Championships medal on Tuesday - the most of any high jumper in history.

From Civitanova Marche in Italy's central Marche region, Tamberi is known for entertaining the crowds and sported his trademark "half shaved" beard at the sporting event in the Hungarian capital.

The World Athletics Championship gold medal was the last major sporting title that Tamberi was missing after victories at the Olympics, the indoor world championship and two European championships.

“I just went for it" - an overjoyed Tamberi told reporters - “I wanted to write history by winning gold medals at all the major competitions."

"I am looking forward to the European Athletics Championships in Rome, my home country, next year" - Tamberi said, adding that he would love to win a historic second Olympic gold medal in Paris 2024 - "But first, the party tonight."

The last time an Italian won a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships was 20 years ago when pole vaulter Giuseppe Gibilisco claimed the top prize in Paris in 2003.

Photo CONI Twitter