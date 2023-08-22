29.6 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 22 August 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Toto Cutugno, Italian pop singer, dies at 80
News Lifestyle

Toto Cutugno, Italian pop singer, dies at 80

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cutugno died in Milan after a long illness.

Italian pop singer-songwriter Toto Cutugno, best known for his 1983 international hit L'Italiano, died on Tuesday in Milan's San Raffaele hospital at the age of 80.

The news was announced by his manager Danilo Mancuso who said that Cutugno had died "after a long illness" and that his health had deteriorated in recent months.

Cutugno won Italy's Sanremo Music Festival in 1980 with the song Solo Noi and ten years later he won the Eurovision Song Contest with Insieme: 1992.

RCC - 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Musk claims that Zuckerberg has turned down offer to fight in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Bar in Italy charges 70 cents for coffee if you bring your own cup

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday on 15 August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle Top stories

Italy's epic locations vie to host Musk vs Zuckerberg fight

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Elon Musk says he will fight Mark Zuckerberg at 'epic location' in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy celebrates San Lorenzo and the night of the shooting stars

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Travis Scott concert at Circus Maximus sparks earthquake panic in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy set for hot Ferragosto summer holiday in mid-August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -