Toto Cutugno, Italian pop singer, dies at 80

Italian pop singer-songwriter Toto Cutugno, best known for his 1983 international hit L'Italiano, died on Tuesday in Milan's San Raffaele hospital at the age of 80.

The news was announced by his manager Danilo Mancuso who said that Cutugno had died "after a long illness" and that his health had deteriorated in recent months.

Cutugno won Italy's Sanremo Music Festival in 1980 with the song Solo Noi and ten years later he won the Eurovision Song Contest with Insieme: 1992.