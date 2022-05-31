Nemi strawberry festival near Rome

Strawberry festival in Nemi near Rome celebrates 89 years.

The 2022 edition of the annual strawberry festival takes place in the town of Nemi in the Castelli Romani, just south of Rome, on Sunday 5 June.

The day-long tradition begins at 10.00, leading up to the main event - the distribution of free strawberries - at 19.00.

The popular Sagra delle fragole, which has been celebrated since 1922, is enlivened with numerous parallel events, including live music, flower shows, exhibitions and kids’ events.

For details check theComune di Nemi website.

General Info

Address 00040 Nemi, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Nemi strawberry festival near Rome

00040 Nemi, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76999
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Città della Pizza: Rome pizza festival
Food

Città della Pizza: Rome pizza festival

Rocca di Papa, Palazzola opens its doors to external events
Food

Rocca di Papa, Palazzola opens its doors to external events

Rome celebrates Maritozzo Day
Food

Rome celebrates Maritozzo Day

Valentine's Day at Babingtons in Rome
Food

Valentine's Day at Babingtons in Rome

Valentine's Day chocolate festival in Umbria
Food

Valentine's Day chocolate festival in Umbria

Christmas breakfast at Babingtons in Rome
Food

Christmas breakfast at Babingtons in Rome

Maritozzo Day: Rome celebrates the maritozzo
Food

Maritozzo Day: Rome celebrates the maritozzo

Rome festival of Roman cuisine
Food

Rome festival of Roman cuisine

Tea-infused menu by Rome's youngest Michelin-starred chef at Babingtons
Food

Tea-infused menu by Rome's youngest Michelin-starred chef at Babingtons

Eurhop: Rome festival of craft beer
Food

Eurhop: Rome festival of craft beer

Eurochocolate: Perugia chocolate festival
Food

Eurochocolate: Perugia chocolate festival

Rome celebrates Aperol Spritz with festival
Food

Rome celebrates Aperol Spritz with festival

Roast chestnut festival at Vallerano near Rome
Food

Roast chestnut festival at Vallerano near Rome

Marino wine festival near Rome
Food

Marino wine festival near Rome

Roma Bar Show
Food

Roma Bar Show