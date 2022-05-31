Nemi strawberry festival near Rome

Strawberry festival in Nemi near Rome celebrates 89 years.
The 2022 edition of the annual strawberry festival takes place in the town of Nemi in the Castelli Romani, just south of Rome, on Sunday 5 June.
The day-long tradition begins at 10.00, leading up to the main event - the distribution of free strawberries - at 19.00.The popular Sagra delle fragole, which has been celebrated since 1922, is enlivened with numerous parallel events, including live music, flower shows, exhibitions and kids’ events.
For details check theComune di Nemi website.
