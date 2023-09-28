Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in October

October 2023 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Iván Fischer - Yuri Ancarani

12-14 October

The 2023/2024 season kicks off with Roma, featuring the orchestra and choir of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, conducted by Iván Fischer with the screening of a new film by video artist Yuri Ancarani. The concert, which will feature music by Respighi and Liszt, will be held in collaboration with the Festa del Cinema di Roma and is part of the Bridging Europe Festival. 12 Oct 19.30, 13 Oct 20.30, 14 Oct 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Budapest Festival Orchestra

15 October

Iván Fischer conducts the Budapest Festival Orchestra, with pianist Dejan Lazic, performing music by Lizst and Bartók, with the Eva Duda Dance Company. Part of the Bridging Europe Festival. 19.30. Sala S. Cecilia.

Budapest Festival Orchestra Soloists

16 October

Solists from the Budapest Festival Orchestra perform music by Ligeti, Kodály, Kurtág, Jaako and Tchaikovsky. Part of the Bridging Europe Festival. 20.30. Sala Santa Cecilia.

Jakub Hrůša

19-21 October

Jakub Hrůša conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra and choir, with soprano Corinne Winters, tenor Richard Samek and baritone Roman Hoza, performing music by Smetana and Dvořák. 19 Oct 19.30, 20 Oct 20.30, 21 Oct 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

Manfred Honeck

25, 26, 28 October

Manfred Honeck directs the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, with baritone Matthias Goerne, performing music by Mahler and Beethoven. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia.

Seong-Jin Cho

27 October

Pianist Seong-Jin Cho performs music by Haydn, Ravel, Mozart and Liszt. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For full details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website. Cover photo Jakub Hrůša.