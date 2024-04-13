Wonderwall Entertainment presents the world premiere production of We Care, an original play by Shane Harnett, at Teatro Le Salette from 17-21 April.
Directed by Shelagh Stuchbery, the English-language show is described as "a thought-provoking psycho-drama on office politics, survival and the breakdown of trust".
Suitable for mature audiences, the play centres on A and B, two contractors and friends who work in the benevolent institute called We Care.
Their relationship is tested when A is asked to alter an important report, a move that offers the potential for promotion as well as conflict in "the off-kilter world of We Care, where nothing is quite as it seems."
Performances will be held from Wednesday to Friday 17-19 April at 19.30, and on Saturday and Sunday 20-21 April at 17.00.
The cast, in order of appearance, comprises Jonathan Hedley, Camilla Mazzitelli, Rishad Noorani and Shelagh Stuchbery.
Tickets are €15 full; reduced €12 for students and €13 for seniors. There is a €2 theatre season card however members of the public who are already cardholders for 2024 are exempt.
Booking is required, for reservations and information contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.
Teatro Le Salette is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14, between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione, near the Vatican.
General Info
View on Map
Rome theatre in English: We Care by Shane Harnett
Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Looking for apartments for expats!!