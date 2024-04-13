Rome theatre in English: We Care by Shane Harnett

Wonderwall Entertainment presents the world premiere production of We Care, an original play by Shane Harnett, at Teatro Le Salette from 17-21 April.

Directed by Shelagh Stuchbery, the English-language show is described as "a thought-provoking psycho-drama on office politics, survival and the breakdown of trust".

Suitable for mature audiences, the play centres on A and B, two contractors and friends who work in the benevolent institute called We Care.

Their relationship is tested when A is asked to alter an important report, a move that offers the potential for promotion as well as conflict in "the off-kilter world of We Care, where nothing is quite as it seems."

Performances will be held from Wednesday to Friday 17-19 April at 19.30, and on Saturday and Sunday 20-21 April at 17.00.

The cast, in order of appearance, comprises Jonathan Hedley, Camilla Mazzitelli, Rishad Noorani and Shelagh Stuchbery.

Tickets are €15 full; reduced €12 for students and €13 for seniors. There is a €2 theatre season card however members of the public who are already cardholders for 2024 are exempt.

Booking is required, for reservations and information contact wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.

Teatro Le Salette is located on Vicolo del Campanile 14, between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione, near the Vatican.