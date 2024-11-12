'PUPA', an exhibition by art duo Grossi Maglioni, at Spazio Supernova

"PUPA," a provocative exhibition by art duo Grossi Maglioni, is presented by Spazio Supernova.

14 Nov. With the help of curator Dorothée Dupuis, Spazio Supernova is proud to present PUPA, a solo exhibition by the art duo Grossi Maglioni (Francesca Grossi and Vera Maglioni). This fascinating research explores how cultural ideas of gender, folklore, and pleasure have been passed down through the years as it explores sexuality under the patriarchal family structure. Additionally, the show explores the symbolic connections among ceremonial foods, the land, and womanhood.

Opening and Activities

Visitors are invited to interact with Grossi Maglioni's distinct viewpoint on these intergenerational issues when the show opens on November 14 at 5:00 PM. A discussion between the artists and invited lecturers Clovis Maillet, Lex Brown, and Sheila Pepe will also take place on November 16 at 12:00 PM. Dorothée Dupuis, will lead the conversation through the main topics covered in PUPA.

A panel discussion delving into the subtleties of femininity, cultural myths, and the interplay of individual and collective histories within patriarchal traditions will follow Grossi Maglioni's presentation of their artistic research.

Duration of the Exhibition

Visitors will have plenty of opportunity to take in the duo's provocative examination of sexuality, femininity, and cultural history at PUPA's exhibition, which runs until December 18. Views on gendered customs and the enduring impact of folklore on contemporary femininity are expected to be questioned and broadened by this show.