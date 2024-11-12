15.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 12 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. 'PUPA', an exhibition by art duo Grossi Maglioni, at Spazio Supernova
What's on Exhibitions in Rome

'PUPA', an exhibition by art duo Grossi Maglioni, at Spazio Supernova

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

"PUPA," a provocative exhibition by art duo Grossi Maglioni, is presented by Spazio Supernova.

14 Nov. With the help of curator Dorothée Dupuis, Spazio Supernova is proud to present PUPA, a solo exhibition by the art duo Grossi Maglioni (Francesca Grossi and Vera Maglioni). This fascinating research explores how cultural ideas of gender, folklore, and pleasure have been passed down through the years as it explores sexuality under the patriarchal family structure. Additionally, the show explores the symbolic connections among ceremonial foods, the land, and womanhood.

Opening and Activities

Visitors are invited to interact with Grossi Maglioni's distinct viewpoint on these intergenerational issues when the show opens on November 14 at 5:00 PM. A discussion between the artists and invited lecturers Clovis Maillet, Lex Brown, and Sheila Pepe will also take place on November 16 at 12:00 PM. Dorothée Dupuis,  will lead the conversation through the main topics covered in PUPA.

A panel discussion delving into the subtleties of femininity, cultural myths, and the interplay of individual and collective histories within patriarchal traditions will follow Grossi Maglioni's presentation of their artistic research.

Duration of the Exhibition

Visitors will have plenty of opportunity to take in the duo's provocative examination of sexuality, femininity, and cultural history at PUPA's exhibition, which runs until December 18. Views on gendered customs and the enduring impact of folklore on contemporary femininity are expected to be questioned and broadened by this show."PUPA," a provocative exhibition by art duo Grossi Maglioni, is presented by Spazio Supernova.Pupa

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Exhibitions in Rome

Rome hosts C'è ancora domani exhibition at Casa del Cinema

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions in Rome

Rome exhibition celebrates Italian radio pioneer Marconi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome celebrates women artists from the 16th to 19th centuries

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition celebrates Guercino and the Ludovisi Era

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Pietro Ruffo exhibition at Palazzo delle Esposizioni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Joan Miró exhibition in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Rome hosts blockbuster Botero exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Exhibitions

Arturo Herrera. 'Fare un Giro' at Supernova

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -