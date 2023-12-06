Rome reopens Metro A at night

Capital announces move ahead of Christmas season.

Rome's Metro A subway line will resume its full service on Friday, on completion of major overnight works that began 18 months ago, the city confirmed on Wednesday.

Starting from 8 December, a public holiday in Italy for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the underground line will run until 01.30 on Friday and Saturday nights and until 23.30 from Sunday to Monday.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri clarified that the works have been fully completed between Anagnina and Ottaviano - the bulk of the A line - with works still to be finished between the last five stations leading to Battistini.

“In late spring there will be a closure again for works on the last Ottaviano-Battistini stretch" – Gualtieri said – "to complete them in time for the Jubilee.”

In a statement on the Roma Capitale website, the city said that the night-time maintenance works over the last 18 months involved "the replacement of 25 km of tracks that had been waiting to be changed since 2009."

The city also said that there would be a more frequent service on the Metro A line with the addition of "48 more runs".

Maintenance work on the Metro A line began at night in July 2022, with shuttle buses following the subway route overground after 21.00.

Photo credit: CRYSTAL FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY / Shutterstock.com.