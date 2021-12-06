Italy marks Feast of Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday

Rome to light up Christmas tree on Festa dell'Immacolata.

Italy marks the Feast of Immaculate Conception, a Catholic holy day, with a national public holiday on 8 December.

The fact that the festa falls on a Wednesday this year means that many people will turn the occasion into a "ponte" (bridge) or long weekend, despite the snow forecast in some northern regions.

This year more than 10 million people in Italy are expected to take a short break, according to projections by Italian hotel federation Federalberghi, which estimates that 93 per cent will vacation in Italy - in most cases in their home region or one nearby - with 7 per cent taking a mini holiday abroad.

One of the main events associated with the day in Italy - the pope's pilgrimage to Piazza Mignanelli in Rome - has been cancelled for the second year in a row, on covid grounds, to avoid crowds in the centre.

Last year the pontiff made a surprise dawn visit, in the heavy rain, to pay homage to the statue of the Madonna near the Spanish Steps.

The day, known in Italy as L'Immacolata, is also viewed as the official start of the Christmas shopping season, however police will once again be monitoring the flow of crowds in busy shopping streets over the festive season.

Another Roman tradition on 8 December is the illumination of the capital's Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia.

Rome's new mayor Roberto Gualtieri is expected to switch on the lights of the tree, a 25-metre high fir from Trentino, at 17.30, along with the Christmas lights over the central Via del Corso.

General Info

Address Piazza Mignanelli, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Italy marks Feast of Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday

Piazza Mignanelli, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76115
Previous article Wild boar in Italy filmed playing football

RELATED ARTICLES

Wild boar in Italy filmed playing football
English news in Italy

Wild boar in Italy filmed playing football

What are Italy's new Super Green Pass covid rules?
English news in Italy

What are Italy's new Super Green Pass covid rules?

Italy brings in Super Green Pass covid rules on 6 December
English news in Italy

Italy brings in Super Green Pass covid rules on 6 December

Eitan Biran, boy who survived cable car crash, returns to Italy
English news in Italy

Eitan Biran, boy who survived cable car crash, returns to Italy

Italy unveils new bill to combat violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy unveils new bill to combat violence against women

Super Green Pass: Italy tightens covid rules for unvaccinated
English news in Italy

Super Green Pass: Italy tightens covid rules for unvaccinated

Rome orders masks outdoors ahead of Italy's new covid rules
English news in Italy

Rome orders masks outdoors ahead of Italy's new covid rules

Rome to light up Christmas tree on 8 December
English news in Italy

Rome to light up Christmas tree on 8 December

Italy football fan who groped reporter live on TV gets 3-year stadium ban
English news in Italy

Italy football fan who groped reporter live on TV gets 3-year stadium ban

Eitan Biran: Israel court orders return of cable car crash survivor to Italy
English news in Italy

Eitan Biran: Israel court orders return of cable car crash survivor to Italy

Italy female sports reporter groped live on TV
English news in Italy

Italy female sports reporter groped live on TV

Italy survey reveals shock attitudes to violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy survey reveals shock attitudes to violence against women

Italy makes covid vaccine mandatory for police, teachers, military
English news in Italy

Italy makes covid vaccine mandatory for police, teachers, military

Italy draws up plans to fight violence against women
English news in Italy

Italy draws up plans to fight violence against women

Italy's first assisted suicide: Mario wins right-to-die bid
English news in Italy

Italy's first assisted suicide: Mario wins right-to-die bid