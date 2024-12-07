8.2 C
Italy's fast trains to slow down between Rome and Florence for two months in 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Delays on high-speed line from January to March.

Italy's high-speed trains travelling between Rome and Florence will slow down from 7 January to 4 March due to maintenance works, the state railway company said on Friday.

Travellers face two months of delays and timetable changes as part of the €12 million works to modernise the “Direttissima” high-speed network between the Italian capital and Florence.

The works will renew railway tracks between Capena and Gallese and between Settebagni and Rome Tiburtina, for a total of about 20 kilometres.

Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) said the works will require trains to travel at a slower speed, resulting in "longer travel times" on the Orte-Rome section, affecting High Speed, InterCity and Regional rail services.

In a statement, FS added that construction works would take place at night "to minimise inconvenience" to rail travellers.

Work was carried out on the same railway line last August, leading to timetable changes, cancellations and diversions with longer travel times.

