Tourism

Tourists in Venice tip over gondola while taking selfies

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Gondola capsized after tourists ignored gondolier.

A group of tourists travelling in a gondola in Venice ended up in the waters of a canal after refusing to sit still and stop moving around to take selfies.

The incident occurred on Sunday as the gondola was passing under a bridge at Rio de la Verona, a difficult manoeuvre that requires maximum balance of weight on board.

However the tourists, reportedly from China, refused to listen to the gondolier's orders and continued to stand up and move around the gondola taking selfies.

Predictably, when almost all the passengers' weight ended up on one side of the gondola, the unbalanced boat flipped over, tipping its occupants into the cold water.

The gondolier, who also ended up in the canal, helped to recover the tourists from the water.

Venice recently unveiled the 29 dates in 2024 when the new €5 entry fee system for day-trippers will be in place.

