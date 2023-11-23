Venice unveils dates for tourist entry fee in 2024

Which dates in 2024 do Venice day-trippers have to pay €5 entry fee?

Venice has released the 29 dates in 2024 when the new €5 entry fee system for day-trippers will be active, starting on 25 April, a public holiday in Italy.

The fee will only apply to tourists on day trips, not those staying in Venice overnight, mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed on Thursday, adding that the booking system would be in operation from 16 January.

The dates when the entry fee will be in place are: 25 April to 5 May and every weekend in May (11-12, 18-19, 25-26 May), the last four weekends in June (8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30 June) and the first two weekends in July (6-7, 13-14 July).

Ecco in sintesi la sperimentazione del contributo d’accesso a #Venezia per il 2024.



29 giorni con importo unico di 5€ e nessuna soglia oltre alla quale aumenterà l’importo.



Cuore del sistema sarà piattaforma multicanale e multilingua, raggiungibile all’indirizzo… pic.twitter.com/4ZMLB7jyV7 — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) November 23, 2023

The move, first mooted a few years ago and stalled several times due to the covid pandemic and various logistic obstacles, is designed to ease the pressure on the fragile lagoon city from hordes of tourists.

The entry fee system, approved by the city council on 12 September, is being trialled on days around key public holidays in the spring and summer.

Residents of the surrounding Veneto region and visitors under the age of 14 will be exempt from paying the fee, as will those visiting the city for academic, medical, work or family reasons.

Venice tourism councillor Simone Venturini told reporters in September that the aim of the entry fee is to encourage day-trippers to choose off-peak days for their visit, adding that the city needs to test the system first and "if needed, improve it."

Venturini said the entry fee system would position Venice as a "trailblazer on a global level", as the city seeks to find a "new balance between the rights of those who live, study or work in Venice, and those who visit the city".

In September Venice escaped being declared an endangered world heritage site by UNESCO after the UN cultural body had warned of "irreversible damage" from climate change and mass tourism, blaming Italian authorities for a "lack of strategic vision" and not doing enough to protect the canal city.

Photo credit: Oleg Senkov / Shutterstock.com.