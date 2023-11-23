Italy Formula E race moves from Rome to Misano

Rome circuit unsuitable for electric car race.

The 2024 Formula E race in Italy will be held at the Misano World Circuit near Rimini, after Rome was dropped and Vallelunga failed in its bid to host the event, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

Last month it was announced that Rome's EUR district was no longer suitable for the faster, more powerful Gen3 cars which were constrained by the "narrow" circuit with its sharp turns.

The limitations of the Rome circuit came to the fore in July when the race was marred by a multi-car pile-up after Sam Bird lost control of his Jaguar on a high-speed turn.

News that EUR did not feature on the 2024 E-Prix race calendar prompted municipal and regional authorities to search for possible alternative venues in a bid to keep the event in Rome or the surrounding Lazio region.

The city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri backed the Vallelunga race track in Campagnano di Roma, located about 30 km northwest of the capital and within the metropolitan city of Rome.

This move was supported by Lazio governor Francesco Rocca who offered to put up regional funding of half a million euro if the event was held at the Vallelunga track.

In the end Formula E organisers chose Misano - which has hosted Formula 1, Moto GP and Superbike races - over Vallelunga which hosted the Rome Grand Prix from 1963 until 1991.

The Rome E-Prix has taken place in EUR since its launch in 2018 under then mayor Virginia Raggi, with the most recent edition held last summer.

The event generated an estimated €70 million for the city each year, according to Italian news reports, however the race also received its share of criticism from commuters and local residents.

Misano, located on the Adriatic coast, will host the 2024 E-Prix on the weekend of 13-14 April.

Photo credit: AlessioDeMarco / Shutterstock.com