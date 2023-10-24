Formula E drops Rome as race venue

Romes's EUR circuit no longer suitable for electric car race.

Formula E organisers have dropped Rome as a race venue from its 2024 calendar, citing the EUR circuit as no longer suitable for the more powerful Gen3 cars.

The Rome E-Prix has been staged in the capital's EUR district since 2018 however the new faster battery-powered racing cars are now constrained by the "narrow" circuit with its sharp turns.

The limitations of the Rome circuit came to the fore in July after the race was marred by a multi-car pile-up caused when Sam Bird lost control of his Jaguar on a high-speed turn.

Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri is reportedly backing Campagnano di Roma as a possible alternative venue, in a bid to keep the race within the metropolitan city of Rome, a move supported by the Lazio governor Francesco Rocca.

Located about 30 km northwest of the capital, Campagnano is home to the Vallelunga race track which hosted the Rome Grand Prix from 1963 until 1991.

The Misano World Circuit near Rimini in northern Italy - which has hosted Formula 1, Moto GP and Superbike races - is also bidding to host Formula E and is viewed as a formidable challenger to Campagnano.