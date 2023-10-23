20.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 27 October 2023
Italy's news in English
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
RCC 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bologna seals off landmark tower amid safety concerns
News Culture

Bologna seals off landmark tower amid safety concerns

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bologna moves traffic away from Torre della Garisenda.

Italy culture officials have raised concerns over the safety of the Garisenda Tower in Bologna as authorities in the northern Italian city closed off streets around the mediaeval structure.

The famed 48-metre high tower was sealed off at the weekend after sensors detected an increasing amount of "worrying" movement, culture undersecretary Lucia Borgonzoni told Quotidiano Nazionale on Monday.

The smaller of Bologna's leaning "twin towers", the Torre della Garisenda stands alongside the 97-m Torre degli Asinelli, both of which date to the early 12th century.

Borgonzoni, of the right-wing Lega party, said the government has allocated €5 million from the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) fund to shore up the tower's foundations.

She also sparked a political debate by suggesting that the city's scientific committee tasked with monitoring the tower had "underestimated" the situation.

Bologna's centre-left mayor Matteo Lepore subsequently told reporters that the structure did not represent a danger to public safety and there was no imminent risk of its collapse, stating: "The tower has always swayed and leaned since it was built."

Describing the Garisenda Tower as a symbol of Bologna, Lepore said "we will do everything to safeguard it", including a possible ban on the circulation of city buses past the towers.

Initially standing at 60 metres, the tower was lowered to its current height in the 14th century after the ground below gave way, prompting fears for its collapse.

The Garisenda Tower was cited by Dante in The Divine Comedy, by Goethe in Italian Journey, and by Dickens in Pictures from Italy.

 

General Info

Address P.za di Porta Ravegnana, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy

View on Map

Bologna seals off landmark tower amid safety concerns

P.za di Porta Ravegnana, 40126 Bologna BO, Italy

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Rome to host Italy's first major Tolkien exhibition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Ciao Bobo: Italy bids farewell to satirist Sergio Staino

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome Art Week returns for 2023 edition

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy extends Rome-Pompeii direct train service to 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome Film Fest 2023 celebrates 18 years in the Eternal City

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy makes new home for Rome's Library of Archaeology and Art History

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Florence to reopen Vasari Corridor in May 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome seeks to link ancient sites with New Archaeological Walk

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -