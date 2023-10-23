24.8 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 23 October 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy cancels 4 November military event in Rome for security reasons
News Politics

Italy cancels 4 November military event in Rome for security reasons

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Circus Maximus event on 4 November cancelled.

Italy has scaled back its celebrations in Rome to mark national unity and the armed forces on 4 November, cancelling a planned military event at the Circus Maximus for "security reasons".

The move, reported by news agency ANSA citing informed sources, comes days after defence minister Guido Crosetto said the event was at risk of being cancelled over security concerns in relation to the Middle East crisis.

Italy's other events to mark the annual Giorno dell'Unità nazionale e Giornata delle Forze Armate will go ahead as planned, including the ceremony at the Altare della Patria in Piazza Venezia.

President Mattarella will lay a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honour of Italy’s war dead and casualties of international peacekeeping missions, followed with a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori jets emitting plumes of the colours from the Italian flag.

Later that morning Mattarella and Crosetto are due to attend a military parade in Cagliari, on the island of Sardinia, reports ANSA.

The date of the national day, which is not a public holiday, coincides with the anniversary of the armistice of Villa Giusti in 1918 which ended world war one on the Italian front.

Photo Ministero della Difesa

Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Politics

Andrea Giambruno: Italy premier Meloni's ex partner off air amid scandal

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy premier Giorgia Meloni splits from partner Andrea Giambruno

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy premier Meloni expresses solidarity with Israel

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Former Italian president Napolitano to be buried in Rome's Non-Catholic Cemetery

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy to hold state funeral for former president Giorgio Napolitano

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics Top stories

Giorgio Napolitano, former president of Italy, dies at 98

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Jack Markell, new US ambassador to Italy, arrives in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy minister Lollobrigida claims 'the poor eat better than the rich'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -