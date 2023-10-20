Andrea Giambruno: Italy premier Meloni's ex partner off air amid scandal

Andrea Giambruno replaced as TV host on Friday after sleazy off-air comments went public.

Italian television journalist Andrea Giambruno has reportedly been suspended as the presenter of talk show Diario del Giorno, following news of his separation from Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday morning.

The suspension of Giambruno, reported by news agency ANSA on Friday afternoon, comes after a series of sexually inappropriate off-air remarks were broadcast in recent days by satirical television programme Striscia la notizia.

Officials from Mediaset, the television network owned by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, told ANSA that the company is "carefully evaluating the facts" in relation to Giambruno's lewd off-air outbursts.

The tv host was recorded referring to "threesomes" and "foursomes" with female staff, apparently admitting to an affair, and flirting with a female colleague by asking "Why didn't I meet you sooner?"

The audio and video clips went viral, sparking a flurry of internet memes, many of them poking fun at the 42-year-old presenter's trademark ciuffo or quiff hairstyle.

Il giornalismo di Giambrunasca: la stagione degli amori. Sul sito di Striscia tutti i nuovi fuorionda. #striscialanotizia #AndreaGiambruno pic.twitter.com/BNMCGGjBQr— Striscia la notizia (@Striscia) October 19, 2023

Giambruno, who had been in a relationship with Meloni for the past decade, was replaced as the host of Friday's edition of Diario del giorno, the Rete4 news programme broadcast live from Rome.

However it is not clear whether the change in presenter was scheduled or as a result of the scandal involving Giambruno's off-air comments.

Meloni, the leader of the rightwing Fratelli d'Italia and champion of traditional family values, had a child with Giambruno in 2016, a daughter called Ginevra.

In August Giambruno was at the centre of controversy over comments he made on his show when he appeared to suggest that young women could avoid rape by not getting drunk and ending up in a situation with "the wolf".

He also caused an outcry last month by referring to flows of migrants as "transhumance", a term normally applied to the movement of livestock.

Meloni received messages of support on social media on Friday from Italy's deputy premiers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, respectively the leaders of the Lega and Forza Italia parties, her allies in government.

The creator of Striscia la notizia, Antonio Ricci, told ANSA: "One day Meloni will realise that I did her a favour."

La mia relazione con Andrea Giambruno, durata quasi dieci anni, finisce qui. Lo ringrazio per gli anni splendidi che abbiamo trascorso insieme, per le difficoltà che abbiamo attraversato, e per avermi regalato la cosa più importante della mia vita, che è nostra figlia Ginevra.… pic.twitter.com/1IpvfN8MgA— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 20, 2023

In a social media post announcing their break-up, Meloni wrote that the couple's paths had "diverged for some time" and thanked Giambruno for "giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra."

"I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I could not love mine", Meloni wrote, adding: "I have nothing else to say about this."