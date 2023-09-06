29.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 06 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Venice to start charging tourists entry fee in 2024
News Travel

Venice to start charging tourists entry fee in 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Venice day-trippers to pay €5 entry fee.

Venice is to trial a €5 entry fee system for day-trippers in 2024 as officials seek to ease the pressure on the fragile lagoon city from hordes of tourists.

The move, first mooted a few years ago and stalled several times due to the covid pandemic and various logistic obstacles, was announced by the city council on Tuesday.

The entry fee system will be introduced on a 30-day experimental basis in the days around key public holidays in the spring and summer, the council said.

The exact dates and how the system will work are set to be announced following final approval by the council on 12 September.

The entry fee system will position Venice as a "trailblazer on a global level", according to the city's tourism councillor Simone Venturini, who said the aim was to find a "new balance between the rights of those who live, study or work in Venice, and those who visit the city".

The fee would only apply to tourists on day trips, not those staying in Venice overnight.

Residents of the surrounding Veneto region and visitors under the age of 14 would be exempt from paying the fee, as would those visiting the city for academic, medical, work or family reasons, according to news reports.

UNESCO said recently that Venice was at risk of "irreversible damage" from climate change and mass tourism, warning that the canal city faced being declared an endangered world heritage site unless more was done to protect it.

RCC - 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Travel

Italy's Catania airport closes as Mount Etna volcano erupts

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

7 hilltop towns to discover in the Lazio region around Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy’s Catania airport in Sicily reopens three weeks after fire

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome to launch flying taxis in time for 2025 Jubilee

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy's new direct Rome-Pompeii train to run every Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Controversy in Italy over plane patched with adhesive tape

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy launches new direct train linking Rome's Fiumicino airport with Naples

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Bisentina Island, jewel of Italy's Lake Bolsena, reopens to visitors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -