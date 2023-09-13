Italy faces public transport strike on Monday 18 September

Strike to affect local transport services in cities across Italy.

Commuters in Rome and other cities in Italy face disruption to local public transport services due to a national 24-hour strike on Monday 18 September.

The industrial dispute, scheduled on the first Monday that all schools in Italy are open again after the summer holidays, has been called by several trade unions representing public transport workers.

The planned strike action will affect bus, metro and tram services, with strike timetables varying from city to city.

In Rome the strike is set to affect ATAC and Roma TPL services from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the city's mobility website.

In a statement, the Sindacato Generale di Base (SGB) said the strike is to demand a "salary increase of €300" and reduced working hours as well as calling for improved safety in the workplace and blocking any more privatisation of the sector.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.