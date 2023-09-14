27.9 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 14 September 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Grand Prix Storico: Rome hosts vintage racing cars
News Lifestyle

Grand Prix Storico: Rome hosts vintage racing cars

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Grand Prix Storico returns to Rome in 2023.

The streets of Rome will host the second edition of Grand Prix Storico di Roma, a showcase of vintage racing cars which can be admired in various locations from 18 to 24 September.

The programme includes an inauguration at Piazza Mignanelli, near the Spanish Steps, where the historic motors will be on display on Thursday 21 September from 16.00 to 20.00.

The cars participating in the free event, organised by the non-profit association Orgoglio Motoristico Romano, include vintage Formula 1 Ferraris, Alfa Romeos, Maseratis and Jaguars.

The vintage automobiles will can be seen in numerous areas of the city during the week-long initiative, including on Via Veneto and Piazza Barberini on Friday 22 September from 18.00 to 22.00, and the Baths of Caracalla on Saturday 23 September from 10.30 to 14.00.

For full details see Orgoglio Motoristico Romano website. Photo Roma Capitale

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Italy dedicates postage stamp to Queen Elizabeth II

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Annie Lennox to perform in charity concert at Colosseum in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sylvester Stallone returns to his roots in Italy’s Puglia region

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italian cinema icon Anna Magnani to be focus of new film

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome cinemas showing films in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Rome's Circus Maximus to host Max Pezzali concert on 2 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Where to find Rome's Nasoni drinking fountains

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Toto Cutugno, Italian pop singer, dies at 80

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -