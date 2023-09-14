Grand Prix Storico: Rome hosts vintage racing cars

Grand Prix Storico returns to Rome in 2023.

The streets of Rome will host the second edition of Grand Prix Storico di Roma, a showcase of vintage racing cars which can be admired in various locations from 18 to 24 September.

The programme includes an inauguration at Piazza Mignanelli, near the Spanish Steps, where the historic motors will be on display on Thursday 21 September from 16.00 to 20.00.

The cars participating in the free event, organised by the non-profit association Orgoglio Motoristico Romano, include vintage Formula 1 Ferraris, Alfa Romeos, Maseratis and Jaguars.

Things you see in Rome! Vintage racing cars roar past the Roman Forum. pic.twitter.com/ZehyP2LnnN— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) June 11, 2022

The vintage automobiles will can be seen in numerous areas of the city during the week-long initiative, including on Via Veneto and Piazza Barberini on Friday 22 September from 18.00 to 22.00, and the Baths of Caracalla on Saturday 23 September from 10.30 to 14.00.

For full details see Orgoglio Motoristico Romano website. Photo Roma Capitale