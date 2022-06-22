Rome's Metro A to close early for a year and a half

Tram 8 line also to be upgraded.

Rome's Metro A line will close early for a year and a half to allow the city to carry out maintenance work, starting from Monday 4 July.

The early closures, at 21.00, will be from Sunday to Thursday each week for the duration of the 18-month programme of works.

After 21.00 substitute buses will follow the Metro A route between Battistini and Anagnina until the subway's normal closing time of 23.30.

Metro A trains will follow the usual timetable on Fridays and Saturdays, 05.30-01.30.

Also from 4 July, the city will carry out major works on the number 8 tram line, upgrading the tracks, switches and ballast on the entire route.

Work will be carried out day and night on the tram line over six months, with trams replaced by buses between Casaletto and Piazza Venezia.

Rome transport councillor Eugenio Patanè apologised for the inconvenience but said the works were necessary for the safety of commuters.

For full details see Roma Mobilità website.