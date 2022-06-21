Rome launches Tap&Go contactless ticketing on buses

Tap&Go contactless payment system was introduced on Rome's metro in 2019.

Rome commuters will soon be able to avail of contactless ticketing on the city's entire transport network with the launch of the capital's first "Tap&Go" bus.

The cashless system, which allows passengers to pay for tickets with credit, debit and prepaid cards, was launched on a trial 15-day basis on the number 51 bus.

Introduced at the turnstiles of the city's subway network in 2019, Tap&Go is set to be extended to all buses and trams operated by Rome transport company ATAC by the end of the year.

The capital's transport councillor Eugenio Patané hailed the system as accessible and efficient and will go some way to combating fare evasion on Rome buses.

"Before you had to go around the city, to newsstands and tobacconists, to look for tickets" - said Patané - "From now on you can get on the bus and pay with your mobile phone and your credit card."

Since its launch on Rome's underground system more than 11 million tickets have been purchased through Tap&Go which accounts for around 20 per cent of metro ticket transactions.

