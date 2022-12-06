Rome named top Christmas destination for British travellers

Italy's capital comes ahead of Paris in poll.

Rome has been named as the number one European city that travellers from the UK want to visit over the Christmas season, reports British newspaper The Mirror.

The Italian capital came top of the list, ahead of Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin, in a survey conducted by low-cost airline easyJet.

The reasons cited by The Mirror for British tourists travelling to Rome at Christmas included "luminous light shows, high religious ceremonies," Piazza Navona and an "air of seasonal romance" in abundance.

The result of the survey was welcomed by the city's tourism councillor Alessandro Onorato who said: "Rome finally becomes a destination and a model among the European capitals also for Christmas."

Cover image: Via dei Condotti, 5 December 2022. Photo Wanted in Rome.