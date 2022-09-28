Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona

Befana market returns to Rome after two years.

Rome's popular Befana market will return to Piazza Navona this Christmas and is scheduled from 1 December until 6 January 2023, the city has announced.

The event, a traditional fixture on Rome's Christmas calendar, was cancelled for the last two years due to the covid pandemic.

This year the city has published tenders to assign 22 operating licenses to stall-holders, with the goal of filling all 64 stall spaces at the market.

The tenders are open until 14 October and the capital says it will give preference to women traders and those under 35.

The exisiting licences were granted in 2017 as part of a controversial nine-year concession scheme overseen during the administration of former mayor Virginia Raggi.

The new stalls are to sell quality products including food from the Lazio region, toys, Christmas decorations, sweets, books, Christmas trees, leather goods and gift items. The carousel is also set to return.

In addition the city has put out tenders for Christmas street lights - a prospect hampered by spiralling energy costs - and has already sought sponsors for the Christmas tree in Piazza Venezia.

The Vatican's Christmas tree in St Peter's this year will reportedly come from the Rosello forest in the Chieti province of Italy's central Abruzzo region.

General Info

Address Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Befana Christmas market to return to Piazza Navona

Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station
English news in Italy

Italy's Samantha Cristoforetti to be first European woman to command International Space Station

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October
English news in Italy

Italy faces strike by Ryanair and Vueling cabin crew on 1 October

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat
English news in Italy

Italy's centre-left PD leader Enrico Letta to step down after election defeat

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs
English news in Italy

Italy election: Rino Gaetano family objects to Giorgia Meloni's use of his songs

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls
English news in Italy

Italy election: Giorgia Meloni's far-right party wins big in polls

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls
English news in Italy

Election Day: Italy goes to the polls

Italy election: a guide to who's who
English news in Italy

Italy election: a guide to who's who

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy
English news in Italy

Mahsa Amini: Women cut hair and burn hijabs outside Iran embassy in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found
English news in Italy

Italy flash floods in Marche: Body of missing boy Mattia found

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine
English news in Italy

Italy election: Berlusconi says Putin was forced to invade Ukraine

Rome's Globe Theatre stairs collapses after school show, students injured
English news in Italy

Rome's Globe Theatre stairs collapses after school show, students injured

Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno
English news in Italy

Central Italy rocked by 4.1-magnitude earthquake in Ascoli Piceno

Italy election: Meloni is 'the most dangerous woman in Europe' says Stern magazine
English news in Italy

Italy election: Meloni is 'the most dangerous woman in Europe' says Stern magazine

Italy election campaign comes to an end with Rome rallies
English news in Italy

Italy election campaign comes to an end with Rome rallies

Rome averts transport chaos after 1,000 bus drivers seek scrutineer jobs in Italy election
English news in Italy

Rome averts transport chaos after 1,000 bus drivers seek scrutineer jobs in Italy election