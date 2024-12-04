12.5 C
Bulgari lights up futuristic Christmas tree at Spanish Steps in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bulgari underscores its special bond with Rome.

Luxury jeweller Bulgari has brought festive cheer to Rome's Spanish Steps with a futuristic Christmas tree whose design is inspired by the company's iconic snake symbol.

The gold-coloured installation, made of plexiglass, brass and metal, is topped with an eight-pointed star and illuminated with a hi-tech, energy-efficient lighting system.

In addition to sponsoring the lights along Via dei Condotti, the exclusive shopping street at the foot of the Spanish Steps, Bulgari has donated Christmas trees to 20 suburbs of the capital.

 

Founded in Rome 140 years ago, Bulgari has sponsored significant restoration projects in the Eternal City over the last decade - including the Spanish Steps - and recently opened a luxury hotel in the city's historic centre.

Rome will launch its popular Christmas market in Piazza Navona on 8 December - a holiday in Italy for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception - with the city's Christmas tree in Piazza del Popolo and lights along Via del Corso set to be illuminated later that evening.

Photos Roma Capitale

General Info

Address Piazza della Trinità dei Monti, 3, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

