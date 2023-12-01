Rome lights up Christmas tree on 8 December holiday

Rome moves Christmas tree to Piazza del Popolo.

Rome's Christmas tree arrived in the Italian capital in the early hours of Wednesday and is currently being decorated at its new location in Piazza del Popolo.

This year the Christmas tree leaves behind its traditional base in Piazza Venezia due to major works for the Metro C subway station, part of a €700 million project set to last about a decade.

The fir tree from Como in northern Italy will be illuminated by Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri on Friday 8 December, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a public holiday in Italy.

"Let's start a beautiful page of light and joy" - Gualtieri stated - "It will be a period of beautiful and important celebrations for our entire city."

The Vatican's Christmas tree and Nativity Scene in St Peter's Square will be illuminated on Saturday 9 December and will remain in place until 7 January.

Cover image: Piazza Venezia, 10 December 2020. Photo Wanted in Rome.