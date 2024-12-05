King Charles and Queen Camilla set to visit Italy in 2025

Royal couple set to stay in Rome during Italy visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are planning to visit Italy next year as part of a major royal tour, according to news reports in the British media.

No official details have been announced for the visit to Rome which could include an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, according to The Mirror.

The visit will see the royal couple represent the UK on behalf of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to boost post-Brexit relations with Italy, The Daily Mail reports.

Charles, 76, is still undergoing cancer treatment however he is said to have felt "lifted" by a royal tour of Australia and Samoa in October, sources told The Mirror, with the monarch reportedly keen to "make up for lost time" following his recent health issues.

In October 2019, as Prince of Wales, Charles travelled to Rome to attend the canonisation ceremony of Blessed Cardinal John Henry Newman at the Vatican.

In April 2017 the then Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall paid an official visit to Italy during which they met then prime minister Paolo Gentiloni, president Sergio Mattarella, and Pope Francis.

The royal couple also visited Naples and Florence during that trip, with Charles travelling to Amatrice, the Lazio town devastated by an earthquake the previous year.

