10 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 05 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Northlands
Northlands
Northlands
AuR 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy to host state banquet for King Charles and Queen Camilla
News English news in Italy

Italy to host state banquet for King Charles and Queen Camilla

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Gala event will coincide with royals' 20th wedding anniversary.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella will host a banquet in honour of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday as part of the royals' four-day state visit to Italy.

The black-tie event at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome will coincide with the 20th wedding anniversary of Charles and Camilla who got married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005.

The gala dinner on Wednesday evening will see the royals joined by leading figures from Italian society and will take place the same day as King Charles is scheduled to make a historic address to the Italian parliament.

The royals' state visit to Italy, which begins when they arrive in Rome on Monday, was briefly thrown into doubt last week after Charles, 76, experienced temporary side effects during his cancer treatment.

However the monarch subsequently resumed his official duties following the health setback, and the state visit to Italy will continue as planned from 7-10 April.

The royal tour was originally to have included a visit to the Vatican however this was postponed as Pope Francis recovers from his recent five-week hospitalisation for double pneumonia.

The cancellation of the Vatican element of the state visit has led to alterations to the royals' programme which includes engagements in Rome and Ravenna.

The Colosseum archaeological park announced on Friday that there will be restricted public access to the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill on Tuesday 8 April as part of security measures to facilitate a visit by the king and queen.

Photo credit: Pete Hancock / Shutterstock.com.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy Top stories

Murders of female students spark protests in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

American student dies in Rome after eating sandwich

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome marks ANZAC Day 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Scottish tourist Grant Paterson dies after explosion in Rome B&B

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Musk blames Rome Tesla showroom fire on 'terrorism'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Tesla dealership in Rome goes up in flames

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Tourist dies after Spanish Steps fall in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

King Charles drops Vatican visit due to Pope Francis' health

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -