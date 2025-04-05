Italy to host state banquet for King Charles and Queen Camilla

Gala event will coincide with royals' 20th wedding anniversary.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella will host a banquet in honour of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday as part of the royals' four-day state visit to Italy.

The black-tie event at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome will coincide with the 20th wedding anniversary of Charles and Camilla who got married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005.

The gala dinner on Wednesday evening will see the royals joined by leading figures from Italian society and will take place the same day as King Charles is scheduled to make a historic address to the Italian parliament.

The royals' state visit to Italy, which begins when they arrive in Rome on Monday, was briefly thrown into doubt last week after Charles, 76, experienced temporary side effects during his cancer treatment.

However the monarch subsequently resumed his official duties following the health setback, and the state visit to Italy will continue as planned from 7-10 April.

The royal tour was originally to have included a visit to the Vatican however this was postponed as Pope Francis recovers from his recent five-week hospitalisation for double pneumonia.

The cancellation of the Vatican element of the state visit has led to alterations to the royals' programme which includes engagements in Rome and Ravenna.

The Colosseum archaeological park announced on Friday that there will be restricted public access to the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill on Tuesday 8 April as part of security measures to facilitate a visit by the king and queen.

Photo credit: Pete Hancock / Shutterstock.com.