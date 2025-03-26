King Charles drops Vatican visit due to Pope Francis' health

Royals' state visit to Italy to still go ahead, from 7-10 April, minus Vatican.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have postponed their state visit to the Vatican after doctors advised Pope Francis to rest for an extended period, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

The royals had been scheduled to make a "historic" visit to the Vatican on 8 April, as part of a state visit to Italy, during which they were to meet Pope Francis.

Plans to visit the Vatican were postponed by "mutual agreement", Buckingham Palace said, after the 88-year-old pontiff was discharged from hospital on Sunday after five weeks battling double pneumonia.

"Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered," a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The royals' state visit to Italy will continue from 7-10 April, with alterations to the planned programme due to the postponement of the Vatican element of the trip.

The Vatican visit would have included an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel as part of celebrations to mark the Jubilee Year, a holy event that occurs in Rome every 25 years.

The Vatican visit was to have marked a “significant step forward in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England", of which King Charles is the Supreme Governor, Buckingham Palace said earlier this month.

The state visit, which is designed to underline the strong relationship between the UK and Italy, reflecting "shared values, history and culture", will include engagements in Rome and Ravenna.

The royals will meet Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Italy's president Sergio Mattarella who will host a state banquet in their honour.

Charles is set to become the first UK monarch to address both houses of the Italian parliament during the trip to Rome which coincides with the king and queen's 20th wedding anniversary on 9 April.

