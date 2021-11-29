100 Presepi: Rome's Christmas Crib exhibition in St Peter's

100 Presepi returns to colonnade of Piazza S. Pietro.

The 2021 edition of 100 Presepi, Rome's international Nativity crib exhibition, is scheduled to take place under the colonnade of St Peter's Square from 5 December until 9 January 2022.

A firm fixture on Rome's Christmas calendar, each year 100 Presepi hosts some Nativity scenes from across Italy and dozens of other countries.

In addition to contemporary replicas of traditional 18th-century Neapolitan and Sicilian cribs, and 19th-century Roman mangers, there are modern versions made from wood, papier-mâché and terracotta, as well as unconventional materials such as sand, rice and metal.

Now in its 46th year, 100 Presepi was established in Rome in 1976 and took place in Piazza del Popolo until four years ago.

Today it is organised by the Vatican's Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation.

For visiting details see 100 Presepi website.

General Info

Address Piazza San Pietro, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

View on Map

100 Presepi: Rome's Christmas Crib exhibition in St Peter's

Piazza San Pietro, Città del Vaticano, Vatican City
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76064
Previous article Italy female sports reporter groped live on TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Vatican Christmas tree arrives in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican Christmas tree arrives in St Peter's Square

Vatican to display Christmas crib from the Andes
Religion

Vatican to display Christmas crib from the Andes

Pope sends 15,000 ice creams to Rome prisoners
Religion

Pope sends 15,000 ice creams to Rome prisoners

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in August
Religion

Rome's Miracle of the Snow in August

Festa de’ Noantri: the story of an ancient religious festival in Rome
Religion

Festa de’ Noantri: the story of an ancient religious festival in Rome

Pope returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery in Rome hospital
Religion

Pope returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery in Rome hospital

Pope to lead Sunday Angelus from Rome hospital
Religion

Pope to lead Sunday Angelus from Rome hospital

Pope to stay in Rome hospital for 7 days after surgery
Religion

Pope to stay in Rome hospital for 7 days after surgery

Pope Francis 'responds well' to surgery in Rome hospital
Religion

Pope Francis 'responds well' to surgery in Rome hospital

Rome celebrates its patron saints Peter and Paul with public holiday
Religion

Rome celebrates its patron saints Peter and Paul with public holiday

The day Pope John Paul II was shot in St Peter's Square
Religion

The day Pope John Paul II was shot in St Peter's Square

Pope Francis resumes weekly in-person audiences with the faithful
Religion

Pope Francis resumes weekly in-person audiences with the faithful

Vatican to swear in new Swiss Guards on 6 May
Religion

Vatican to swear in new Swiss Guards on 6 May

Pope's Easter schedule changes for second year due to covid-19
Religion

Pope's Easter schedule changes for second year due to covid-19

Vatican says church cannot bless same-sex unions
Religion

Vatican says church cannot bless same-sex unions