100 Presepi: Rome's Christmas Crib exhibition in St Peter's

100 Presepi returns to colonnade of Piazza S. Pietro.

The 2021 edition of 100 Presepi, Rome's international Nativity crib exhibition, is scheduled to take place under the colonnade of St Peter's Square from 5 December until 9 January 2022.

A firm fixture on Rome's Christmas calendar, each year 100 Presepi hosts some Nativity scenes from across Italy and dozens of other countries.

In addition to contemporary replicas of traditional 18th-century Neapolitan and Sicilian cribs, and 19th-century Roman mangers, there are modern versions made from wood, papier-mâché and terracotta, as well as unconventional materials such as sand, rice and metal.

Now in its 46th year, 100 Presepi was established in Rome in 1976 and took place in Piazza del Popolo until four years ago.

Today it is organised by the Vatican's Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation.

For visiting details see 100 Presepi website.