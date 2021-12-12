Festival of Light: Sweden's Santa Lucia comes to Italy

S. Lucia brightens up Rome's Christmas calendar.

After missing a year due to the covid pandemic, a festive event returns to Rome courtesy of a popular Swedish tradition.

Over the last decade, the Swedish embassy in Rome has brought Sweden's evocative celebration of S. Lucia, or St Lucy, to Italy.

It is, in fact, a homecoming for S. Lucia, an Italian Catholic martyr from Syracuse, who over the centuries has lent her name to an annual festival of light in Sweden.

Now one of the most important events on the Swedish calendar, the festival features young singers dressed in white robes and red sashes, carrying candles in procession as they sing traditional songs.

This year the main celebration takes place in Rome's central Piazza di Pietra on Sunday 12 December at 18.00.

The December darkness will be illuminated by the procession of S. Lucia, comprising a choir of 12 young people from Stockholm's Nordiska Musikgymnasiet high school who will sing traditional Christmas hymns.

The concert in front of the Temple of Hadrian will see guests provided with Swedish Christmas treats such as glögg (hot spiced wine), pepparkakor (ginger bread biscuits), and julmust (non-alcoholic soft drink).

For those who cannot make the celebration in Piazza di Pietra, the event can be followed live on Facebook.

The choir will also perform in the Church of S. Maria dell'Anima (Via di S. Maria dell'Anima 66) at 11.15 on Sunday morning, and then at IKEA Porta di Roma at 14.00.

On Monday 13 December the choir will perform in the Church of Santa Lucia (Via di Santa Lucia 5) at 19.30.

The S. Lucia events can be followed on social media under the hashtag #santaluciasvedese while for insights into Rome's Swedish community see Wanted in Rome feature article.

General Info

Address P.za di Pietra, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Festival of Light: Sweden's Santa Lucia comes to Italy

P.za di Pietra, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy cinema icon Lina Wertmüller dies aged 93
Culture

Italy cinema icon Lina Wertmüller dies aged 93

In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes
Culture

In Italy, Assisi lights up at Christmas with Giotto frescoes

Super Green Pass: Italy bars unvaccinated from cinemas and theatres
Culture

Super Green Pass: Italy bars unvaccinated from cinemas and theatres

Rome opens city museums for free on 5 December
Culture

Rome opens city museums for free on 5 December

In Italy, a giant dragon rises from a lost forest
Culture

In Italy, a giant dragon rises from a lost forest

Rome home of Italian Futurist Balla to stay open in 2022
Culture

Rome home of Italian Futurist Balla to stay open in 2022

In Italy, a Naples Christmas crib pays tribute to Måneskin
Culture

In Italy, a Naples Christmas crib pays tribute to Måneskin

Rome's Trevi Fountain recreated with 20,000 pieces of Lego
Culture

Rome's Trevi Fountain recreated with 20,000 pieces of Lego

Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day
Culture

Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta
Culture

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Italy's Uffizi is the Best Museum in the World, says Time Out
Culture

Italy's Uffizi is the Best Museum in the World, says Time Out

Rome hosts Klimt exhibition at Piazza Navona
Culture

Rome hosts Klimt exhibition at Piazza Navona

Rome restores Bernini's beloved Cornaro Chapel
Culture

Rome restores Bernini's beloved Cornaro Chapel

Rome Film Fest rolls out red carpet for 2021 edition
Culture

Rome Film Fest rolls out red carpet for 2021 edition

Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell
Culture

Rome pays tribute to Dante's Inferno with visions of hell