16.4 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 07 December 2022
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome marks Feast of the Immaculate Conception on 8 December
News English news in Italy

Rome marks Feast of the Immaculate Conception on 8 December

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Festa dell'Immacolata is a public holiday in Italy.

Rome marks the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Thursday 8 December - a Catholic holy day and a national public holiday in Italy - with a series of traditions and special events.

Pope Francis will pay homage to the Virgin Mary by making a pilgrimage to Piazza Mignanelli near the Spanish Steps at 16.00.

In a tradition dating back to 1958, the pope will leave a floral wreath at the base of the 19th-century Column of the Immaculate Conception in the piazza.

Firefighters will then place the flowers on the top of the 12 metre-high statue of the Madonna, in a ceremony usually attended by Rome's mayor.

The pope’s visit to the historic centre will result in a number of street closures and traffic restrictions in the area around the Spanish Steps during the day.

Schools, public offices and many businesses in the capital will be closed on 8 December however clothes shops stay open as the day is seen as the official start of the Christmas shopping season.

A novelty this year will see Rome make its entire public transport network free for the day.

The fact that the festa falls on a Thursday in 2022 means that many people will turn the occasion into a "ponte" (bridge) or four-day weekend, with an estimated 12 million Italians set to go away for a short holiday.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri will switch on the lights on the Christmas tree and along the city's main thoroughfare Via del Corso, after 16.30.

As per tradition in recent years, a controversy has broken out about the Christmas tree, this time in relation to the "ugly" solar panels being used to power the lights with green energy.

The tree, a 23m-high fir installed in the middle of Piazza Venezia, will be decorated with 100,000 lights and 800 gold, silver and red baubles.

Cover image: Colonna dell'Immacolata Concezione, Piazza Miganelli, Rome.

General Info

Address Piazza Mignanelli, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome marks Feast of the Immaculate Conception on 8 December

Piazza Mignanelli, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Rome Parade 724 x 450
Rome Parade 1920 x 190
Rome Parade 1920 x 190
Rome Parade 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Ischia landslide death toll rises to 12

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome Christmas tree row over 'ugly' solar panels

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy’s amazing sand Nativity Scenes in Jesolo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ischia, illegal construction blamed for deadly landslide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome makes Patrick Zaki an honorary citizen

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ischia landslide death toll rises to 11

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome's Befana Christmas market returns to Piazza Navona

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks Feast of the Immaculate Conception with 8 December holiday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -