  3. 12 million Italians to travel for Immacolata holiday on 8 December
News Travel

12 million Italians to travel for Immacolata holiday on 8 December

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Millions on the move for Italy's Ponte dell'Immacolata.

This year more than 12 million people in Italy are expected to take a short break around the Festa dell'Immacolata on 8 December, according to projections by Italian hotel federation Federalberghi.

 

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a Catholic holy day and public holiday in Italy, falls on a Thursday in 2022.

 

This will see many businesses and employees making a 'ponte' or bridge by taking Friday 9 December off work to create a four-day weekend.

Federalberghi estimates that 94.1 per cent of those going on vacation will do so in Italy - in most cases in their home region or one nearby - with 5.9 per cent taking a mini holiday abroad, news agency ANSA reports.

 

Around 25 per cent will travel to the mountains, 27 per cent to città d’arte (art cities) and 13 per cent to the sea, followed by around 5 per cent each for lakes and spas.

 

Some 70 per cent will remain in their region of residence, while among the Italians going abroad the most popular destinations will be the major European capitals.

 

Those travelling to Rome can look forward to seeing the city's Christmas tree lit up in Piazza Venezia on 8 December, a few days after the Vatican illuminated its Christmas tree in St Peter's Square.

 
