Coca-Cola Christmas Truck comes to Rome

Christmas Coca-Cola Truck comes to Rome for the seventh year in a row.

Coca-Cola once again supports Banco Alimentare, the non-profit organisation which has distributed surplus food to people in need across Italy for the last three decades.

The Share the Magic of Christmas tour will cross Italy with four stops, from north to south, offering people the chance to engage in festive fun while also supporting charity.

The first stop was in Milan on 2 December, followed by Turin on 6 December; then Rome on 10 December at the Maximo Shopping Centre, on Via Laurentina 865 from 11.00-21.00; followed by Catania on 19 December.

Thanks to the Share the Magic of Christmas project, Coca-Cola says that 1 and a half million meals will be collected and distributed to the needy in the participating Italian cities.