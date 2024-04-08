Rome's plan to make EUR lake suitable for swimming

Project underway to make laghetto swimmable.

The artificial lake in Rome's EUR district, known to Romans as the laghetto, could open to bathers within five years thanks to a plan to make its waters suitable for swimming.

Rome's water management company ACEA has begun carrying out studies commissioned by the company that owns the lake, EUR Spa, which in turn is 90 per cent owned by Italy's finance ministry and 10 per cent by the city of Rome.

The €8 million project, financed by EUR Spa, is part of a €45 million redevelopment plan for the EUR neighbourhood, including the renovation of the facades of landmark buildings from the fascist era.

The lake, which has a surface area measuring more than 85 sqm and a depth varying between two and four metres, is home to birds and fish and is popular with canoeists.

According to Italian media reports, the lake will likely undergo a process of "bioremediation" that applies natural organic substances and their beneficial properties to remediate contaminated water, making it suitable for bathers.

The lake was planned as part of the E42 Universal Exposition envisioned by Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini in the 1930s and was originally scheduled for completion in 1942.

However the grand event never took place because of the war and the lake was inaugurated in time for the 1960 Olympics.

Designed by Raffaele De Vico, the lake is flanked by cherry trees, currently in bloom for spring, and the Giardino delle Cascate or waterfall garden.