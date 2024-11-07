Rome bin truck crashes through wall of house, two injured

Driver lost control of vehicle before crashing through wall.

The driver of a municipal rubbish truck was seriously injured in Rome after he crashed through the wall of an apartment block, seriously injuring a woman in her home.

The incident occurred at around 04.30 on Thursday on Via Vitorchiano, in the Due Ponti area of north Rome, after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused the perimeter wall to collapse inside the house, injuring the occupant, with the truck landing in a courtyard several metres below.

Nella notte in via Vitorchiano compattatore dei rifiuti esce di strada e abbatte in parte il muro perimetrale di una casa, coinvolti l’inquilina dell’abitazione e l’autista del mezzo, entrambi soccorsi dai #vigilidelfuoco. In atto la messa in sicurezza dell’area#7novembre #Roma pic.twitter.com/4TzNESmed6 — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) November 7, 2024

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes, rescuing the woman from the rubble and extracting the driver from the truck. Both were rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Authorities were at work on Thursday morning to remove the vehicle and make the area safe, as traffic police open an investigation into the incident.

Two apartments have been declared uninhabitable as a result of the crash, according to news reports.

Photo Vigili del Fuoco