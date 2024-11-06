19.5 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 06 November 2024
Italy's news in English
  Home
  News
  Italy's leaders react as Trump declares victory in US election
News Politics

Italy's leaders react as Trump declares victory in US election

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Trump claims victory over Harris in US presidential election.

Italy's rightwing prime minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday welcomed the results of the US presidential election, offering Donald Trump her "most sincere congratulations" on behalf of herself and the Italian government.

"Italy and the United States are “sister” nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship" - Meloni wrote on social media - "It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further."

Italy's deputy premier and Lega leader Matteo Salvini also congratulated Trump, writing on social media: "Patriotism, border control, tax cuts, Christian roots, freedom of speech, commitment to world peace. Common sense, passion, and hope WIN in the US! What a historic day!"

"I am very happy to have been one of the very few in Italy who has never hidden a preference for Trump", Salvini told Radio Rtl 102.5 on Wednesday, stating that his support is based on "logic and Italy's national interest".

Antonio Tajani, deputy premier and foreign minister, sent his best wishes to Trump, pledging to "work well with the new administration, also for the good of Europe, the Mediterranean and Africa", congratulating the American people for "this great demonstration of democracy".

Giuseppe Conte, former Italian premier and leader of the populist Movimento 5 Stelle, contratulated Trump on social media, noting the "traditional friendship between our peoples and the solid alliance between our two countries".

"The challenges that await the United States are many and concern us all" - Conte wrote - "stopping the wars in progress, opposing with the utmost firmness the violations of international humanitarian law, opening up to a multipolar vision of the new geopolitical balances, aiming for fair rules for international trade avoiding the protectionist spiral of tariffs and counter-tariffs."

Matteo Renzi, former Italian prime minister and leader of the centrist Italia Viva party, wrote on social media that there "are many reflections that the political world can and must make on this clear response from the polls" before noting that the "first moral and civil duty" is to congratulate Trump and bestow honour on "the defeated Kamala Harris", adding: "I hope that this is the moment of awakening for Europe".

On Tuesday evening the leader of Italy's opposition centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) Elly Schlein declared her full support for Kamala Harris.

"Even in recent days Trump has made no secret of his hatred for the European Union" - Schlein said at an event in Rome - "The relationship between the US and the EU has never been simple, but it would be further complicated by a Trump victory."

Photo credit: Jonah Elkowitz / Shutterstock.com.

