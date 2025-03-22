11.5 C
News Religion

Pope Francis set to appear at hospital window to give blessing

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pope's medical condition continues to improve.

Pope Francis plans to appear at the window on his hospital room shortly after midday on Sunday, "for a greeting and to impart his blessing", the Vatican said on Saturday.

In a brief statement, the Vatican added that the text of the pope's Angelus reflection "will be distributed as on previous Sundays".

This will mark the first public appearance of Pope Francis since his hospitalisation on 14 February, however the Vatican did release an audio recording followed by a photograph of the pontiff.

The 88-year-old pope, battling double pneumonia, has been receiving medical treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for the past five weeks.

Doctors recently said that Francis was no longer in "imminent danger" and is responding well to medical treatment, prompting them to lift their "guarded" prognosis.

The pope's condition is stable however doctors have warned that his clinical situation remains "complex" and there is still no timeline for his release from hospital.

A Rosary for the pope's health continues to take place in St Peter's Square every evening at 19.30.

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.

