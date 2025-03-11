14.3 C
Tue, 11 March 2025
Italy's news in English
  3. Pope Francis no longer in imminent danger, Vatican says
News Religion

Pope Francis no longer in imminent danger, Vatican says

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pope's medical condition continues to improve.

Pope Francis is no longer in "imminent danger" from double pneumonia and is responding well to medical treatment, the Vatican said on Monday evening.

The continued improvement in the health of the 88-year-old pontiff, who has been at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for more than three weeks, has prompted doctors to lift their "guarded" prognosis.

The pope's condition is stable and tests in recent days revealed a "further consolidation" of his health, however doctors warn that his clinical situation remains "complex" and that he will be required to stay in hospital for an unspecified "period of time".

The Vatican said that the pontiff followed the Roman Curia's spiritual exercises via video link on Monday morning and afternoon, spending the day alternating "between prayer and rest".

The spiritual exercises, held every year during Lent, began on Sunday in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall where a Rosary for Pope Francis' health is being held every evening this week at 18.00.

Earlier on Monday the Vatican said Francis continues to receive oxygen through a mask at night and high-flow oxygen therapy through nasal cannulas during the day.

Photo credit: Riccardo De Luca - Update / Shutterstock.com.

