Elon Musk at centre of Starlink debate in Italy

Salvini pushes for Italy to ink Starlink deal as Meloni urged to steer clear.

Italy's opposition parties on Monday renewed criticism of a proposed €1.5 billion deal with SpaceX's Starlink to supply the Italian government with secure telecommunications services.

The debate was reignited after SpaceX owner Elon Musk, who plays a senior role in the administration of US president Donald Trump, wrote on his X platform on Sunday that the Ukrainian army’s “entire front line would collapse” without Starlink.

Following a public clash with Poland's foreign minister Radosław Sikorski, Musk insisted that he would never cut off Ukraine’s access to the satellite service, regardless of his disagreements with the country’s policies.

Mattarella

Over the weekend Musk said on X that "it would be an honour" to speak to Italy's president Sergio Mattarella to discuss the deal which the right-wing government of prime minster Giorgia Meloni has been negotiating in recent months.

However Italian media report that it is highly unlikely that the Tesla and SpaceX magnate would actually meet Mattarella to discuss the proposed deal which is the business of the government, not the president.

The five-year contract reportedly includes a top-level encryption system for the Italian government's telephone networks, internet services and military communications.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the deal was at risk amid growing concerns within the government.

Opposition

Italy's opposition parties had already objected strongly to the deal involving the satellite company owned by Musk, the world's richest man and head of Trump's controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However political opposition to any such deal gained momentum following Musk's latest remarks on Ukraine.

Elly Schlein, leader of Italy's centre-left Partito Democratico (PD), on Monday called on the government to "change course immediately", writing on Facebook: "How can Giorgia Meloni want to hand over the keys to Italy's national security to Musk after hearing his latest, very serious words?".

Carlo Calenda, leader of the centrist Azione party, described Musk as "not reliable" and said the government should "close all negotiations with Starlink and work with Eutelsat", following reports by Bloomberg that the French satellite operator was in discussions with Rome.

Caution

Meloni's centre-right coalition partner Forza Italia (FI) has sought to distance itself from the proposed deal.

"Caution is always needed in political choices and in this case it is a question of issues that concern the security of national data - FI national spokesperson Raffaele Nevi told Affaritaliani.it - "It must absolutely not be a choice based on the emotionality of politics and not linked to friendship with Musk".

Salvini

There was no such caution in the words of deputy premier Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing Lega party, who strongly backs the proposed deal.

Salvini told news agency ANSA on Monday that a meeting between Musk and Mattarella "would be stimulating", adding: "If Starlink connects half the world, I don't see why the Left should prejudicially say no."

On Sunday the Lega leader said he would be ready to sign the deal "tomorrow morning", ANSA reports, stressing: "Not because I like Musk or because I'm rooting for Trump - because it would improve Italy's national security".

Meloni, who in the past has defended her friendship with Musk, responded to questions in January about the potential Starlink deal, telling reporters that Musk was "not a danger to democracy" and asking whether the problem with the tech billionaire was "that he is rich and influential or that he is not left-wing?".