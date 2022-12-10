15.8 C
News Lifestyle

Rome cinemas offer €3 tickets from 11-13 December

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cut-price tickets for Lazio Terra di Cinema Days.

Cinemas in Rome and the Lazio region will offer tickets with a special discounted price of just €3 from 11-13 December as past of the Lazio Terra di Cinema Days event.

The initiative, organised by cinema organisation ANEC Lazio in collaboration with regional authorities, is aimed at supporting the cinema sector and boosting audience numbers.

More than 50 cinemas are taking part in the event, with around 250 screens showing movies at the reduced rate of €3 from Sunday until Tuesday.

For full details of the initiative and participating cinemas see Lazio Terra di Cinema Days website.

