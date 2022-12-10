15.9 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 10 December 2022
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pompeii drafts in sheep to trim grass
News English news in Italy

Pompeii drafts in sheep to trim grass

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pompeii takes a green approach to site maintenance.

Pompeii has drafted in a flock of 150 sheep to trim the grass in green areas around the archaeological site in an experiment aimed at maintaining the Italian landmark in a sustainable way.

The sheep began their work in late November, in an unexcavated part of the Regio V area, as part of a wider agricultural initiative involving the revival of ancient vineyards.

The flock will be used to trim more inaccessible areas around the vast site, including olive groves, under the nine-month experiment.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii archaeological park, hailed the green 'eco-pasture' method as both ecological and economical.

"There is no cost or pollution" - Zuchtriegel told La Repubblica newspaper - "Grass cut in an industrial way normally becomes waste to be disposed of. Sheep, on the other hand, ingest the grass they chew and recycle it by fertilising the lawn which, rich in organic matter and microorganisms, is the best insurance against flooding and drought".

"The greatest innovation is often a return to the roots and the most efficient technology is nature", Zuchtriegel added.

On Friday, Pompeii announced a new member of the grass-cutting team with the birth of a lamb.

In 2018 former Rome mayor Virginia Raggi was ridiculed after she called for similar green methods involving cows and sheep being deployed to keep the capital's overgrown grass in check.

Cover image: Gabriel Zuchtriegel. Photo Pompeii archaeological park - Silvia Vacca.

General Info

Address Via Villa dei Misteri, 2, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy

View on Map

Pompeii drafts in sheep to trim grass

Via Villa dei Misteri, 2, 80045 Pompei NA, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Rome marks Feast of the Immaculate Conception on 8 December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ischia landslide death toll rises to 12

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome Christmas tree row over 'ugly' solar panels

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy’s amazing sand Nativity Scenes in Jesolo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ischia, illegal construction blamed for deadly landslide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome makes Patrick Zaki an honorary citizen

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ischia landslide death toll rises to 11

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome's Befana Christmas market returns to Piazza Navona

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -