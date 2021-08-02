Vatican Museums to require covid Green Pass

Green Pass comes into force across Italy on 6 August.

The Vatican Museums will require all visitors to present 'Green Pass' covid certification, "or equivalent certificate," with effect from Friday 6 August.

The Green Pass, which comes in digital or paper versions, shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19.

The move by the Vatican is in line with the requirements of Italian museums which will only permit entry to visitors in possession of the Green Pass from Friday onwards.

The Vatican says the new rules apply to all bookings, even those made before its announcement on 29 July, and that the measures will be in force from 6 August "until further notice."

In addition to showing the Green Pass, visitors to the Vatican Museums may be asked to present an identification document "in order to verify actual ownership."

The Colosseum Archaeological Park announced its Green Pass rules this morning, comparing the covid cert to the tesserae hospitalis, an ancient Roman document of recognition and 'token of hospitality' which contained the names of guests.

The archaeological park, which in addition to the Colosseum includes the Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and Domus Aurea, stated that in the absence of a Green Pass and a valid identification document, visitors will not be permitted entry and the purchased ticket will not be refunded.

Rome's opera house, whose summer programme is drawing to a close at the Circus Maximus, also stated today that those attending the final show of Madama Butterfly would be obliged to show the Green Pass to gain admittance.

What is Italy's Green Pass?

From 6 August, the Green Pass will be required for indoor dining in restaurants and bars in Italy as well as being mandatory for access to museums, cinemas, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, theme parks, spas, wellness centres, festivals, fairs, casinos, bingo halls and sports stadiums.

The pass, which does not apply to children under the age of 12, will not be necessary for consuming food or drink at tables outdoors or drinking a coffee while standing at the bar.

Neither is it needed to travel on public transport, domestic flights or long-distance train journeys in Italy.

For full details see the Certificazione Verde websitePhoto: Woody Alec / Shutterstock.com.
