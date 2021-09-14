Italy to roll out covid vaccine booster on 20 September

Italy to give covid vaccine 'booster' to most fragile people first.

Italy is to begin giving a third dose of the covid-19 vaccine from 20 September, starting with the most vulnerable people, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients.

The news was announced on Monday night following a meeting between health minister Roberto Speranza and Italy's coronavirus emergency commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.

The third round of Italy's vaccination campaign will focus initially on those with the most fragile immune systems - around three million people according to news agency ANSA.

Speranza said in recent days that health authorities would then decide to give the booster to the over-80s and residents of nursing homes.

More than 40 million people in Italy have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, equal to 74 per cent of the population over 12, as the government nears its target of vaccinating 80 per cent by the end of September.