TuttiUniti, supporting small businesses and people in need

#TuttiUniti, the new platform supporting small businesses and people in need, is now online.

A new online platform to offer a concrete contribution to the Italian society during the Covid-19 emergency: this is the main purpose of “Tutti Uniti”, an initiative conceived and developed by a group of young professionals living between Italy and California.

Specifically, “Tutti Uniti” has two objectives: to support small enterprises and offer daily help to people in need through volunteering activities.

The process is simple. After registering, enterprises’ owners can publish advertisements on the platform to promote their businesses for free, allowing users to purchase vouchers that can be used once the businesses will be allowed to reopen; this way, the purchases allow companies to remain "active" even during this lockdown phase, while buyers can contribute to support a shop, restaurant or any other business that they care about.

Non-profit organizations can also publish their profile on “Tutti Uniti” so that the website’s users can make a donation; similarly, those who intend to volunteer to concretely help those in difficulty can fill in their form and indicate the geographical area in which they are active, so that they can be easily reached by those seeking support in that specific location.

"We decided to develop an easily accessible digital platform to allow everyone to use it, even people who are unfamiliar with technology," says the “Tutti Uniti” team, underlining the attention paid to the small historical and artisanal retailers that strongly characterize the Italian commercial landscape, as well as towards those users who find themselves in situations of particular frailty. “The added value that we aim at offering is largely based on our network of contacts: thanks to our various professional skills and the different geographical areas in which we work, we can count on vast networks that can help us to spread our project and participate to it.”

Proving that a good cause always wins, the website has been visited over 5,000 times in its first two days online.

Contacts:

info@tuttiuniti.org

https://tuttiuniti.org/#chisiamo