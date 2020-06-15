The American Overseas School of Rome is a non-profit, independent school offering exceptional education for Pre-K to Grade 12 students.

AOSR is home to an international student body of around 600 students with approximately one third from the United States, one third from Italy, and the remaining third from 45 different countries. Our faculty is made up of 82 teachers from 13 different countries. 73% of our teachers are native English speakers, and 78% hold advanced degrees.

We pride ourselves on our well rounded education, and this is reflected in our talented students who are dedicated to our rigorous academic programs, are champions of varsity athletic teams, and express creativity through our exceptional performing arts and music programs. Over 50% of our students participate on our competitive athletic teams, our IB (International Baccalaureate) students score above the world average on 75% of exams with an average score of 41, and our AP (Advanced Placement) students take an average of 200 exams per year with 75% receiving a score of 3 or more on their exams.

AOSR campus has its own 2.5 hectares (roughly 6 acres) in a beautiful residential area surrounded by a natural reserve. Offering the largest and most complete facilities of any international school in Rome, our 5 buildings include a historic villa, indoor performing arts space, outdoor tennis, basketball, and soccer fields, as well as an indoor gymnasium, a brand new technology Design Lab and Computer Lab, a spacious cafeteria, an outdoor edible garden, and even an outdoor Roman amphitheatre.

Our Admissions Officer hosts virtual meetings with families and is always happy to set up a virtual call to answer individual questions! You can send an email directly to admissions@aosr.org, or check out www.aosr.org/admissions for more information or to set up an appointment. AOSR has a rolling admissions policy, so we accept applications all year long.

