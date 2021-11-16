Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on public transport

Move comes amid rise in Italy's covid-19 infection rate.

The Italian government has updated the covid Green Pass rules for public transport, including taxis, in a new decree signed on Monday by Italy's ministers for health and transport.

The new rules state that tickets for long-distance and inter-regional train journeys should be checked before passengers get on board trains in the larger hubs such as Milan Centrale, Rome Termini and Florence S. Maria Novella, and "where possible also in other stations".

In the event that a passenger on board a train is found to have "symptoms attributable to covid-19", health authorities and railway police may stop the train to "proceed with emergency interventions" before sanitising the train concerned and putting it back into operation.

The Green Pass - a certificate proving the holder has been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - is not required on local public transport.

Taxis and NCC chauffeur-driven services are also affected by the order, with only two passengers allowed to sit in the rear seats of the vehicle "if they are not members of the same family unit."

For full details of the new rules (in Italian), see Italy's transport ministry website.

Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75968
Previous article Italy makes red tape easier with new Anagrafe website

RELATED ARTICLES

Robert F. Kennedy Jr slams Italy's Green Pass at Milan rally
Coronavirus in Italy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr slams Italy's Green Pass at Milan rally

Italy offers covid-19 vaccine booster to over 40s
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy offers covid-19 vaccine booster to over 40s

Italy bans covid Green Pass protests from city centres
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy bans covid Green Pass protests from city centres

Italy clamps down on Green Pass protests
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy clamps down on Green Pass protests

Italy police bust fake Green Pass ring led by teenage mastermind
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police bust fake Green Pass ring led by teenage mastermind

Green Pass: All you need to know about Italy's digital covid cert
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: All you need to know about Italy's digital covid cert

Italy No Green Pass protests in Trieste and Milan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy No Green Pass protests in Trieste and Milan

ReiThera: Bill Gates funds Made in Italy covid vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

ReiThera: Bill Gates funds Made in Italy covid vaccine

Italy shocked by Green Pass 'Auschwitz' protest in Novara
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy shocked by Green Pass 'Auschwitz' protest in Novara

Italy likely to offer third dose of covid vaccine to all from January
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy likely to offer third dose of covid vaccine to all from January

Italy Green Pass protester Tuiach: 'I got covid from police water cannons'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protester Tuiach: 'I got covid from police water cannons'

Green Pass: Italy pharmacies open on days off to cope with demand for covid tests
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Italy pharmacies open on days off to cope with demand for covid tests

Italy Green Pass record: 1 million certs downloaded in a day
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass record: 1 million certs downloaded in a day

Italy police use water cannon to clear No Green Pass sit-in at Trieste port
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy police use water cannon to clear No Green Pass sit-in at Trieste port

Rome 'No Green Pass' deputy police chief suspended
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome 'No Green Pass' deputy police chief suspended