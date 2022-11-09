Vasco Rossi receives Rome's top honour

Rossi receives Lupa Capitolina from mayor of Rome.

Italian rock legend Vasco Rossi received Rome's top honour from the capital's mayor Roberto Gualtieri during a ceremony at city hall on Wednesday 9 November.

Gualtieri awarded Rossi the Lupa Capitolina "for his art, for his poetry and for his freedom, in line with the spirit of this city.”

"I am happy and honoured" - said the veteran singer-songwriter from Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region - "I have conquered you Rome."

Rossi and Gulatieri even performed an impromptu duet in the Campidoglio, singing Albachiara with the mayor on guitar.

Rome's councillor for tourism and major events, Alessandro Onorato, paid tribute to Rossi for "thrilling millions of Romans" with his songs as well as tackling issues including racism and the war in Ukraine.

The Lupa Capitolina is described as the highest recognition that Rome gives to "illustrious personalities who have left, and continue to leave, an indelible mark on the culture and imagination of our city."

Un onore accogliere in Campidoglio @vascorossi, mito intramontabile della migliore musica italiana. Il tributo della Lupa capitolina è l’omaggio della città per le emozioni uniche che le sue canzoni ci hanno regalato in tanti anni di carriera. Grazie Vasco, #Roma ti vuole bene! pic.twitter.com/tEhC9PGoZ1 — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) November 9, 2022

Hugely popular in Italy, Rossi has released 30 albums and written more than 250 songs including numerous hits such as Senza Parole, Un Senso and Siamo Soli.

In June the 70-year-old rocker performed two sold-out concerts at the Circus Maximus where 140,000 fans flocked to see him.

Rossi's recognition from the Campidoglio comes a month after actor Russell Crowe was honoured as 'Rome's ambassador in the world' in recognition of the special bond that ties the Gladiator star to the Eternal City.

Photo Roberto Gualtieri